Sigma Planning Corp Sells 102,674 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,674 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 564,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.