Signature Bank Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $14.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $14.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.53.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $309.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Signature Bank by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Signature Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.