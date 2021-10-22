Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 39,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,256,929 shares.The stock last traded at $4.35 and had previously closed at $4.17.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $756.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after buying an additional 774,411 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 526,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 350,657 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

