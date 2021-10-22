Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 64,454 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,219,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,454 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $25,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evolent Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

EVH opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.