Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $21.63 Million Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 2.31% of Douglas Dynamics worth $21,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 102.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

PLOW stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $873.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

