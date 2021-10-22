Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $24.22 Million Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 761,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,171 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $24,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CHEF opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

