Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 56,862 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 1.50% of Brinker International worth $42,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $9,080,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Brinker International by 328.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

