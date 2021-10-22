Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Invests $28.50 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,031,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $13,880,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

