Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 12,216 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.58% of 8X8 worth $17,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $76,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $59,583.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,140 shares of company stock valued at $891,844. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

