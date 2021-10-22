Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 37,518 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,518 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $19,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $85,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

