Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 6,938 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $32,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $89.22 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

