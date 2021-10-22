SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $334.33 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00047149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.27 or 0.00212520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00104642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010989 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

