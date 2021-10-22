SIR Capital Management L.P. Acquires 115,753 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 865,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,753 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises 2.0% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. 11,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,513. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

