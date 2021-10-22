SIR Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,594 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 113,510 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth about $1,995,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth about $750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 58.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 13.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

National Energy Services Reunited stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,134. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

