SIR Capital Management L.P. Buys 53,556 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of NiSource worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. 29,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,467. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

