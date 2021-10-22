SIR Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 470,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,176,000. Delek US comprises approximately 1.5% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after buying an additional 1,110,975 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

