Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $577.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report sales of $577.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490.24 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $126.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $6,119,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

