SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $27.91

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.91, but opened at $29.29. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 6,179 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,036 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 451,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 24.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,607 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

