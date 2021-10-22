SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 23,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,754. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

