SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $37.00 at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.22.

NYSE:SM opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 6.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SM Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

