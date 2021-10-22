SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $36,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 87.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 65,362 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 251.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,101 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

SGH stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

