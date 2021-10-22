Smartlands Network Price Reaches $8.53 on Exchanges (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for about $8.53 or 0.00014115 BTC on major exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $43.50 million and $153,526.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00209527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00103328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

SLT is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

