Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $312.71 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 18.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

