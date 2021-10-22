Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Snap in a report released on Sunday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Snap alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,566,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518 over the last three months.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.