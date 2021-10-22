Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Snap in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.39.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock worth $290,416,518 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after buying an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.