Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.01.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock worth $290,416,518.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.