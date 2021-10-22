Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 66.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after buying an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.2% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after buying an additional 198,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after buying an additional 274,520 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

SQM stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

