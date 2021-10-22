Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLE. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.08 ($33.04).

Shares of EPA GLE opened at €28.35 ($33.35) on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($61.48). The business’s 50 day moving average is €26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.45.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

