Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.31. The company had a trading volume of 314,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,182. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average of $168.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

