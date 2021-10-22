Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,074 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 385,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,233. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.47.

