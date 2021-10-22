Source Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,490,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,982,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.65. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

