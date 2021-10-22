South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Up 20%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS)’s share price was up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 3,295,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,741% from the average daily volume of 179,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$13.55 million and a P/E ratio of -7.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

