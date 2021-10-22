Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

