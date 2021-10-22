Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.99 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $15.21.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.