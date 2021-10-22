S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $463.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $445.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

