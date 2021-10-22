Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SPXSF stock opened at $225.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $133.15 and a 12 month high of $225.15.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

