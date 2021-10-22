Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $980.80 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $806.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.12.

SPR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 861,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,682. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

