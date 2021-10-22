Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $43.21 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

