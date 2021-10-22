Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $190.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $168.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $221.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average is $137.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,885 shares of company stock worth $4,842,638. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,261,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,175 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 49.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 294,642 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 98,050 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

