Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 874,479 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after buying an additional 477,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 702,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 344,335 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 332,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

