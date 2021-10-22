SSE (LON:SSE) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,621.13 ($21.18).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,617.50 ($21.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,618.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,548.82. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,238.42 ($16.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,688.05 ($22.05).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

