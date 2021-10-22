SSI Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SSI Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $114.76 and a one year high of $165.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

