SSI Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.09. 32,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

