S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

STBA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. 441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&T Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

