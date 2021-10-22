Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.45

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.45 and last traded at $108.18, with a volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.49.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, September 17th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.
In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth $38,641,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 447.7% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 134.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Standex International Company Profile (NYSE:SXI)
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
