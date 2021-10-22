Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.45

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.45 and last traded at $108.18, with a volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth $38,641,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 447.7% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 134.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

