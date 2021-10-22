State Street Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.62.

NYSE STT opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $100.36.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,849,000 after buying an additional 38,423 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

