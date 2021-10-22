State Street Corp Acquires 245,759 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.31% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $8,072,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $412.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,360. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

