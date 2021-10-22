State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 462,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,251,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 19.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 17.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,384,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $150,438,000 after purchasing an additional 204,064 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Starbucks by 27.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

SBUX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 163,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,877. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

