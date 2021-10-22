State Street Corp Has $15.20 Billion Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,172,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 568,477 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.8% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of Lockheed Martin worth $15,199,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 982.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 209.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.30. 20,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.03.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.