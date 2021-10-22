State Street Corp Has $15.20 Billion Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,172,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 568,477 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.8% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of Lockheed Martin worth $15,199,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 982.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 209.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
LMT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.30. 20,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.63.
Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.03.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.