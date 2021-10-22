State Street Corp Sells 360,702 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,628,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 360,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.24% of Union Pacific worth $6,076,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,830,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.25.

Union Pacific stock traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.10. 134,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $232.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

